YouTube briefly deleted the Novara Media account earlier this week.

The left-wing media company claimed the account had been deleted "without warning or explanation" - and YouTube subsequently explained to BBC News that it had made a "wrong call".

The video-sharing platform said: "Novara Media's channel was briefly removed, after it was flagged - but upon review, it was then immediately reinstated."

YouTube - which is owned by Google - explained that it faces a huge challenge dealing with so-called red flag content and that, on some occasions, mistakes are made.

The company added: "We work quickly to review all flagged content - but with millions of hours of video uploaded on YouTube every day, on occasion we make the wrong call."

On the other hand, Ash Sarkar - Novara's contributing editor - has taken to Twitter to hit out at YouTube, describing the company as "an unaccountable American tech giant".

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Novara Media is fully regulated by IMPRESS. We’ve produced some of the most rigorous analysis of the coronavirus pandemic, interviewing world-class experts and keeping an audience of young people who are disengaged from legacy media informed about current affairs.

"This is an attack on quality British journalism by an unaccountable American tech giant. You might not like our politics or our personalities, but the deletion of Novara’s account is a threat to everyone #ReinstateNovara. (sic)"