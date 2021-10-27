Twitch is returning to the Xbox dashboard.

The live streaming service was initially integrated into the Xbox One dashboard in 2014, and Microsoft has now decided to bring it back into the platform.

The new integration will be easy to use for gamers and will also be similar in terms of integration and webcam support as before.

And through the new Twitch integration, the gamers will be able to switch resolution and bitrates from 360p at 500kbps to 1080p at 6500kbps.

It's also been revealed that Microsoft - the tech giant behind the Xbox brand - is supporting USB webcams as part of the new changes.

What's more, most plug-and-play cameras ought to work with Twitch streaming.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently announced plans to shut down the servers for 'Halo' Xbox 360 games at the beginning of next year.

The end of service date for the older games - which include the likes of 'Halo: Reach', 'Halo 4' and 'Halo 3' - has been pushed back, having initially been planned for December 2021.

Now, it's been confirmed the "legacy services" will be switched off on January 13, 2022.

Studio 343 Industries recently said: "Continuing to evolve and expand 'MCC' while bringing our ambitious vision for 'Halo Infinite' to life is our top priority and stepping away from the day to day upkeep and hurdles of these ageing services will empower the team to stay laser focused on our most critical future-facing endeavours."