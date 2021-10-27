Dannii Minogue needed therapy after being a judge on ‘The X Factor’.

The 50-year-old pop star was a judge on the UK version of the show between 2007 and 2010, and she admits that the impact of appearing on the programme was largely overlooked at the time.

She told Psychologies magazine: "None of that was spoken about.

"You had this feeling that if you were in the public eye, you'd brought it on yourself, and so I didn't feel there was anybody thinking that it wasn't OK, apart from me."

Dannii thanks her support team for helping her through her 'X Factor' experience.

She shared: "My publicist in London and my manager have been through everything with me, and they're amazing people – very grounded."

The singer - who is the younger sister of fellow pop star Kylie Minogue - also appreciates the support she received from her family.

She said: "I've leaned on my family too. And, just recently, I've been working with a psychologist on how to strengthen my responses, process stuff and move forward."

Meanwhile, Dannii recently reassured her sister's UK fans that she'll be returning to London regularly following her move back to Melbourne.

Kylie, 53, spent 30 years working in London and decided to return home to be with family following the pandemic - but Dannii says she'll be back in the UK a lot.

She shared: "We’ve been so fortunate to have such a great time in London and to be embraced by everybody there, but something kind of special happened this year with COVID and family being back together.

"My dad just had his 80th birthday, my brother’s 50th was in lockdown, now my 50th, it’s a lot swelling around our heads and you don’t want to miss all those big moments."