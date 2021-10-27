Peter Andre and Katie Price’s teenage son dreams of becoming a music star.

Junior Andre has signed a record deal with Columbia Records, and has been working on a track in which he brags about his dad's fans chatting him up.

Junior, 16, raps on one of his songs: "You must be mad, that girl keep callin’ me baby, that’s crazy. We don’t vibe like that.

"Messaging me on socials, says she knows my dad. Lol… What you mean relationship? You ain’t my girl. I married the cash."

Junior has co-written all of the songs that will feature on his upcoming album.

And he's used some of the tracks to discuss his love of the finer things in life, such as Louis Vuitton and the Swiss watchmaker Rolex.

He says, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "You tell me that, you tell me this, I put a Rollie on your wrist. Matching Louis, hers and his."

Peter, 48, previously revealed that he's keen to record with his son.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who was married to Katie between 2005 and 2009 - admitted his son had a totally "different sound" to his own music, but he's still eager to work with him in the studio.

Speaking about Junior's burgeoning music career, Peter recently explained: "Our styles are completely different.

"He’ll appeal to a whole new generation and I’m more appealing to the older generation. We’ll do some stuff together too, but that’s for later rather than now.

"I just want to focus on him, get him off the ground and doing his thing. I’m so proud of him."

Peter also explained that his son has been "secretive" about his music.

But, he added: "It is unbelievable. I’m sure you’ll all hear it soon."