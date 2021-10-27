Emma Watson has hinted she could be set for a career behind the camera.

The 'Harry Potter' star was taught a lot about how filmmaking works amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, insisting is it one of the most "empowering things" she has learned.

She wrote on Instagram: "Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is about the most empowering thing I’ve learned in lockdown."

The 31-year-old star - who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the wizarding film franchise - found it "something else" to be able to tell the stories of others when she was working behind the camera.

She added: "As a young woman, I always thought the most glamorous and exciting thing would be to be someone’s “muse”; and of course as women we are inspiring... but wow it’s something else to be able to tell your own story and other people’s’. (sic)"

Reese Witherspoon appears to be looking forward to a potential Emma production hitting screens.

She commented: "Yes !! I love this. Go E! (sic)"

Emma's fellow 'Harry Potter' star Evanna Lynch - who played Luna Lovegood in the movie series - posted: "Wow I can’t wait to see what you’re making here!! (sic)"

This comes after Emma's 'Harry Potter' co-star Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) recently praised her as a "fantastic influence on the world".

He said: "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her.

"I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

Emma previously admitted to having a crush on Tom when they were teenagers.

But he said: "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."