Lynda Carter is "frightened" about life without her late husband Robert Altman.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress was left devastated when Robert – her husband of 37 years – died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner.

Lynda told People: "The next part of my life is I want to learn who I am. It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert."

The 70-year-old star admitted she's still trying to come to terms with her husband's death.

She said: "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."

Lynda and Robert met in 1982 – when the actress in the process of divorcing her first husband, Ron Samuels – and the Hollywood star has confessed that their romance came when she was least expecting it.

She recalled: "I was not prepared to meet anyone new. I was going to do it on my own."

Lynda - who played Wonder Woman in the TV series that ran between 1975 and 1979 - conceded that their relationship faced a series of challenges over the years.

However, they always shared a strong sense of "love" and "support".

She said: "We'd been through ups and downs and ins and outs, and I'd never in my life felt the love and the support and the thrill of having a guy like this."

Lynda has actually turned to music to help her cope with Robert's passing.

And the actress has even announced plans to release the song 'Human and Divine', a celebration of the couple's love, later this month.

Lynda explained: "It was a real romance. I was really trying to define love and loss and make sure it was about the human-ness of love."