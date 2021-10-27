Lynda Carter dreads life without her late husband Robert Altman

Lynda Carter is "frightened" about life without her late husband Robert Altman.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress was left devastated when Robert – her husband of 37 years – died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner.

Lynda told People: "The next part of my life is I want to learn who I am. It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert."

The 70-year-old star admitted she's still trying to come to terms with her husband's death.

She said: "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."

Lynda and Robert met in 1982 – when the actress in the process of divorcing her first husband, Ron Samuels – and the Hollywood star has confessed that their romance came when she was least expecting it.

She recalled: "I was not prepared to meet anyone new. I was going to do it on my own."

Lynda - who played Wonder Woman in the TV series that ran between 1975 and 1979 - conceded that their relationship faced a series of challenges over the years.

However, they always shared a strong sense of "love" and "support".

She said: "We'd been through ups and downs and ins and outs, and I'd never in my life felt the love and the support and the thrill of having a guy like this."

Lynda has actually turned to music to help her cope with Robert's passing.

And the actress has even announced plans to release the song 'Human and Divine', a celebration of the couple's love, later this month.

Lynda explained: "It was a real romance. I was really trying to define love and loss and make sure it was about the human-ness of love."

