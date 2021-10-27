Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard wish people had told them their children would be “loud” and “messy”.

The married couple have two daughters – Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six – together, and have teamed up with People and Parents magazine to take part in a video in which they discuss the things they wish they knew before they became parents.

And for Kristen, first on the list is how “noisy” her children would be.

She said: "I guess I thought they're littler people, right? They might be less loud. And they're not. The volume is 3x what a normal person should be, and the problem is it's not just volume, it's the consistency of noise.

“It's like having NPR on all the time — so two stations of NPR on all the time — but if it were all questions. No answers, no fun stories, just all questions. And that's a lot."

While Dax, 46, said he didn’t realise how much clutter young children accumulate.

He added: "I wish someone had let me know that I will never have anything nice again. That would've been a good heads-up.

"If you like that there are no crumbs and toys on your floor, say goodbye to it. The quicker you come to accept that you're gonna live in a pigsty and that everything will be vaguely broken — quicker you can accept that, the happier the experience is. We fought it for like six months."

Kristen, 41, also said parents have to “surrender” to their kids’ messy habits, because it’s “not worth the stress” of trying to get them to learn to clean up.

She said: "It's not worth the stress. You just gotta surrender, because if you spend your whole time, you're gonna lose and you're gonna be mentally fatigued. Then your kids see that you're stressed because objects are in different places.

“Then you just gotta go, 'But I'm here to spend time with these little people and enjoy them and love them.’ The objects will eventually find their way back. The books will be on the bookshelf, not made into a weird fort in the living room, you know?"