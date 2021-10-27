Channing Tatum is “very happy” with Zoe Kravitz.

The ‘Magic Mike’ star has been romantically linked to Zoe for several months, and sources have now said the couple are “more relaxed” with life in the public eye and starting to let themselves be seen more often.

An insider told People magazine: "They are more relaxed lately. They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It's obvious that they are very happy."

Channing and Zoe first sparked dating rumours in January this year, when the 32-year-old actress tapped Channing, 41, to star in her upcoming directorial debut, ‘Pussy Island’.

At the time, their relationship was said to be purely platonic, but in August it was confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

Channing was previously married to Jenna Dewan – with whom he has eight-year-old daughter Everly – and dated Jessie J after his divorce.

Zoe, meanwhile, was married to Karl Glusman between June 2019 and December 2020, and their divorce was finalised in August.

And Zoe recently said divorce is “sad but beautiful”.

She said: "I got married. I got divorced. Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

While sources recently said Channing and Zoe are “having so much fun together”.

A source said: "[Zoe and Channing are] having so much fun together. They like each other and things are easy and natural between them. They’re cute together. They’ve enjoyed being out and about together."

Another insider claimed that the pair had been seen at a restaurant in New York City being "very affectionate" with each other.

They said: "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more.

"The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate."