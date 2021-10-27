Emily Blunt says cooking roast chicken for John Krasinski made him propose.

The 38-year-old actress met John, 42, in 2008 and got engaged to him a year later, and has now revealed it was her perfectly cooked chicken dish that won him over enough to get down on one knee and ask her to marry him.

She told the ‘River Café Table 4’ podcast: “I guess I just made something that I knew he would love. A roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken. It’s called her ‘Engagement Chicken’ because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something.

“Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that. You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high [for] about an hour and 20 minutes and they’re done and they’re perfect.

“When you take the chickens out you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture. Oh my God, it’s divine. It’s really sticky and yummy.”

And after John tried the dish Emily had cooked, that was “all it took” for him to want to marry her, the actress said.

Meanwhile, Emily and John’s ‘A Quiet Place’ co-star Noah Jupe previously described the pair – who married in 2010 and have Hazel, seven, and Violet, five, together – as the "coolest couple".

Noah said: "They're the craziest, coolest couple you'll ever met. They're very into games and jokes. There were a lot of inside jokes on the set, which is fun!"

And John also said he's a "huge fan" of his wife, and believes the secret to their 11-year marriage is cheering her on and being "supportive".

He said: "I gotta say it just sort of happens organically. It's one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we're just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it's always about coming back home and being together, it's the most important thing."