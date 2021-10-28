Bella Hadid says her niece, Khai, is the “biggest gift” to her family.

The 25-year-old model became an aunt in September last year when her older sister Gigi, 26, welcomed a daughter named Khai into the world with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

And Bella has gushed over the 13-month-old tot, as she admitted she always wants to stay over at Gigi’s house so she can spend more time with Khai.

She told E! New’s ‘Daily Pop’: “I started to sleep over because I want to be with the baby. And I want to wake up early and be there.

“I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She’s the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better.”

The news comes after fellow model Gigi paid tribute to her younger sister on social media in honour of her birthday earlier this month, where she pointed out how important Bella is to Khai.

She wrote at the time: “She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual bodyguard and a forever protector as an auntie.

“I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. I love you more every sun-lap. (sic)”

Gigi and Zayn, 28, confirmed the arrival of their daughter in August 2020, five months after Gigi’s pregnancy was announced in April.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker wrote when Khai was born: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”