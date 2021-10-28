Ed Sheeran says becoming a father pushed him to “detox” his life and take up “clean living” after years of bingeing on junk food.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter Lyra into the world in August last year, and has said becoming a father gave him the motivation to cut out the junk food he had been living on for years.

He said: “Since becoming a dad I’ve become quite clean-living. But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the ­hospital. I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m ten-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed. I had a 36 waist — now I’m down to 28.”

Ed also admitted he knew “why” he was overweight, and still enjoys all the foods he used to love scoffing – although he now does it in moderation.

He added: “I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big too – I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.

“I do still do all the things I love. I drank wine yesterday; I just didn’t drink two bottles of it. I don’t ever want to ‘quit’ anything either. Because I feel like if you totally try to quit something at some point, you’ll probably end up starting to try and binge it again.”

The 30-year-old singer said the “penny dropped” on his need to change his diet when his wife was pregnant.

He explained to The Sun newspaper: “It was when Cherry was pregnant the penny dropped. Lyra has been the biggest motivation in terms of detoxing my life, and I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent.”