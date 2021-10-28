Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova have finalised their divorce.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro and his ex are to share joint custody of their two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, four, and Gleb admitted his children are his top priority now.

He said in a statement to Us Weekly: "My No. 1 priority right now [is] and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible."

A judge signed off on the former couple's divorce on Friday (22.10.21), according to court documents obtained by the publication.

Neither Gleb, 38, nor pro dancer Elena, 37, are said to have requested spousal support.

Gleb added: "Sometimes relationships don’t work out and this is one of those times.

"Elena and I agreed to work together to end the marriage with grace and be amicable to one another.

"As coparents, we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and to continue to put their growth and development first."

The pair announced their split in November last year after 14 years of marriage.

Elena wrote: "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end."

Gleb wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

In the same month, Gleb and his 'Dancing with the Stars partner Chrishell Stause were eliminated from last year's series.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell denied speculation the pair could be more than friends.

Shen said at the time: "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time (sic)."