Amanda Seyfried had a "tough case of COVID-19" when she found out she was nominated for an Oscar.

The 35-year-old actress landed her first-ever Academy Award nod in the Best Supporting Actress category in April for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher's biographical drama, 'Mank'.

And Amanda has now revealed she was battling a bad case of the infectious virus and sleeping in when she learned of her nomination.

During an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' this week, she said: “I turned my phone off the night before because I was like, ‘If anyone’s going to tell me I got an Academy Award nomination or didn’t, I want it to be my mother.'

“But I was also sleeping in because I had a tough case of COVID.”

Amanda explained how she didn't tell anyone about testing positive for coronavirus because she didn't want it to overshadow her career win.

The 'Mamma Mia!' star, who had been vaccinated days before her positive test, added: "I didn’t want that to take over because clickbait and stuff like that."

She quipped: “It’s great to have both, apparently. Hybrid immunity.”

Meanwhile, the 'In Time' star revealed this week she had a "tricky" birth with her second child that caused a "spinal" problem.

The movie star - who has four-year-old daughter Nina and an 11-month-old son with husband Thomas Sadoski - revealed "something went wrong" during her delivery last September, but thankfully she is fully recovered now.

She said: "I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma...

"I'm OK. It was a very physical thing and it was a spinal thing, but I'm OK."

The 'A Mouthful of Air' actress admitted it wasn't easy when she and her son first came home from hospital but she and her 45-year-old spouse had no choice but to just get on with things.

She said: "You just do. At that point, I'm very freshly out of the hospital, I had to feed him, my husband was with my daughter and I had people that could drive me back to the hospital."

And Amanda struggled with the fact her regular health checks suddenly stopped, as well as being bombarded with medical bills while still trying to recover.

She recalled: "I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of sudden it's like, 'Bye, here's some hospital bills!' I mean, I kept receiving them and I'm still healing from something."

The 'Mamma Mia!' actress - who previously revealed she doesn't think she would ever stop taking medication for OCD - added how she was "terrified" of contracting postpartum depression but did all she could to avoid the condition.