Felicity Jones is set to star in and produce the upcoming flick 'Blood Mother'.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' screenwriter Kelly Marcel has lined up her next movie, which is based on a story by herself and 'Cruella' scribe Steve Zissis.

Deadline notes that Felicity portrays "an Oxford professor who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive."

The star's latest movie was 'The Last Letter from Your Lover', a romantic drama based on the book of the same name by Jojo Moyes.

And Felicity and her co-star Shailene Woodley were executive producers on the film and 'The Theory of Everything' actress credits Reese Witherspoon for allowing female actresses to contribute behind the scenes on a motion picture.

Felicity shared recently: "Reese Witherspoon has pioneered actors getting involved behind the scenes. We've had cinema that has been dominated by the male perspective for centuries. And so it's wonderful that we're starting to see more female directors starting to rebalance."

The 'Aeronauts' star explained that she now has more confidence to assert herself on set as a result of the changes in the industry.

Felicity said: "Through experience comes confidence; you feel like you know what you're talking about. Growing up on sets and being on them so often, you do get to know every aspect of film-making. You want to start having a say in the stories that are told; stories dictate ideology."

What's more, she is much more "relaxed" when working on a set with a mix of men and women after previously taking it "for granted" that she worked in a male-dominated industry.

She said: "I always took it for granted that I worked in a very male-dominated environment, and it's only recently when I worked on sets and it's been split equally with men and women. I realised it's much more relaxed. Mixed environments are just bette