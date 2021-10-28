Instagram now lets anyone to add links to Instagram Stories.

The Facebook-owned photo based social media site has announced it will now allow anyone on its site to add links to their Story posts, after the feature was previously only available to those with more than 10,000 followers or a verified account.

In order to add a link to a Story, users must select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar when creating their post, and tap the “link” sticker.

From there, you can add any URL you want to send your followers to.

Instagram also said it’s working on customisation options so that users will eventually be able to add context to their links.

Meanwhile, Instagram recently updated to allow users to post images from the desktop version of the site for the first time in the platform’s history.

Up until now, the desktop version of the app only allowed users to view their Instagram feeds, as well as leave likes and comments on posts, and had no option to create any kind of content.

But after the Instagram community “long requested” that developers give them the ability to post via their computers, the site made it happen in an update that rolled out last week.

Instagram globally rolled out Collabs last week, which is a new way for people to co-author Feed Posts and Reels that displays both accounts in the Instagram feed.