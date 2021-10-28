Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has read her book 'The Bench' in a YouTube video.

The 40-year-old royal - who has son Archie, two, and daughter Lili, four months, with husband Prince Harry - has shared her children's book with the world in a new clip posted by her publishers, Penguin Random House, on their Brightly Storytime channel.

Meghan read the story from a bench in the garden of her Los Angeles home.

Introducing herself as the Duchess of Sussex, she said: "Today I’m going to be read to you my book called 'The Bench' with illustrator Christian Robinson...I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn’t the normal medium he works in but he did it to make it extra special."

The duchess went on to explain how she wrote the picture book as a tribute to her husband and son.

She added: "I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too.”

As the video came to a close, Meghan - who wore a casual blue shirt - gushed about how happy she was to have shared the story on camera.

She said: “I hope you enjoyed 'The Bench', I loved being able to share it with you."

She went on to wish her readers well, willing them to go find their own bench to share with a loved one, echoing the story that takes place in the 40-page picture book.

She said: "And now I hope you’re able to go and find your own special bench, or chair, or little quiet nook. Just a place that means something to you that you can share with someone you love. Have a great day and come back to Brightly Storytime soon. Bye!”