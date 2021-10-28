Google are set to roll out their spam-blocking call feature to more Pixel phones.

The tech giants currently have a feature named Call Screen built into their Pixel phones in markets in the US, Canada, and Japan, and it has now been announced they will start making it available in more markets soon.

Call Screen seamlessly roots out spam and other unwanted calls from mobile phones, and will be coming to users in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

The feature uses the Google Assistant to send automated check-in messages to callers to figure out who they are and why they’re calling, and then compiling that information into a transcribed memo about the call that you can read at your convenience.

According to Google, the feature already helps Pixel users in the US, Canada, and Japan screen as many as 37 million unwanted calls each month.

Currently, Call Screen has two modes: a manual mode that means users have to tap a “screen call” button when their phone rings, and an automatic setting which will get to work on your behalf without being asked to do so whenever an incoming call is from a number not listed in your contacts.

Google has confirmed it is only the manual version that will be coming to the new territories.