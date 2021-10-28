Keanu Reeves gave his 'John Wick 4' stunt team personalised Rolex watches.

The 57-year-old actor presented Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang with silver timepieces featuring engraved messages on the inside during a recent dinner in Paris, France, to mark the end of filming.

Jeremy took to his Instagram Stories to show off his new Rolex Submariner, which he described as the "best wrap gift ever".

The engraving read: “The John Wick Five

"Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.”

Bruce also shared a photo of his watch on Instagram, along with the caption: “Got that new new thank you bro KR.(sic)"”

Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer recently admitted she "cried" when she received a happy birthday message from the 'Matrix' star when she turned 50 in May.

Discussing the star-studded tribute videos she was sent by close friends and past co-stars, she said: "Chris Evans is a dear friend. Katy Perry is a dear friend. Then Keanu Reeves, you know like, surprised me. Of course I started crying like a baby, like, ‘Keanu!' It was so fabulous. He's somebody I like and my friends know that and it was like the sweetest thing."

The ‘Hidden Figures’ star previously revealed Keanu was one of the first people she met when she moved from Alabama to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

She said in 2014: "I had an audition and my car broke down and no one would help me because my car was so dirty until Keanu Reeves. He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, ‘Hey, you need some help?' And I kid you not, I was gonna have him get in and I was gonna push it and he was like, ‘No no I'm gonna push you.' And I'm thinking, ‘Oh he's gonna touch my car!’ ”

And because the ‘John Wick’ star was so helpful, Octavia now goes to all of Keanu's movies "every opening weekend because that was a sweet thing to do."