Lori Loughlin is paying the tuition fees for two college students.

The 'Fuller House' actress - who spent two months in jail in 2020 after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella, 23, and 22-year-old Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California - has completed all the elements of her punishment and is now keen to continue giving back.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines.

"[She has also] privately arranged to put two students through four years of college."

According to the insider, Lori has paid tuition and expenses for the unnamed pair, with the bill expected to total over $500,000.

And that's not all because Lori has also "continued to work with Project Angel Food" after completing her 100 required hours of community service.

The former 'Summerland' star is looking forward to the future and hopes she will be "allowed to move on", although the 57-year-old star is worried there is a "stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success.”

Lori's husband was released from prison in April after serving a five-month sentence.

The pair were also ordered to pay hefty fines of $150,000 for the 'When Calls the Heart' actress and $250,000 for Missimo, while they were also ordered to serve 100 and 250 hours of community service respectively.

Olivia Jade is currently a contestant on the latest series of 'Dancing With the Stars', on which she is partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.