Kelly Osbourne celebrates 5 months of sobriety on her birthday

Kelly Osbourne is celebrating five months of sobriety.

The former 'Fashion Police' star suffered a relapse earlier this year but she's now delighted to be back on track and celebrated the milestone, as well as her birthday, on Wednesday (27.10.21).

Alongside a selfie, she wrote: "Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!(sic)".

Several celebrities rushed to send their well wishes to Kelly, including 'Jersey Shore' star Snooki, 33.

She wrote: "Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face."

'Tonight Show' correspondant Ross Mathews wrote, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!", whilst Kelly's fellow reality star Kerry Katona also chimed in.

She wrote: "Well bloody done darling!" and actress Kate Beckinsale simply left two red heart emoji as a token of support.

It comes after Kelly had previously opened up about her relapse, which she claimed had led to a nervous breakdown, admitted she had realised that because she is an addict, drinking will never "be normal " for her.

She said: "I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person.

"And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, 'Done, not doing this."

