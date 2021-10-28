Michael B. Jordan has created a sustainable capsule collection for Coach.

The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ actor has worked with the brand to create a genderless line from 100 per cent recycled materials, which combines the signature mummified art of Blue the Great and the label's Signature and Rexy models.

On his relationship with the Los Angeles-based artist, the 34-year-old actor told WWD: “I’ve always been a fan of his artwork, but I got an opportunity to meet him years ago. We’ve always been super cool. We’ve kicked it. He DJs a bunch at the house or wherever we are. We’ve always wanted to support one another.”

The unisex range features classic items from the American brand with an updated twist.

Blue wanted to implement the mummy motif as it was something he had been experimenting with some time.

He said: “It’s something I’ve been having fun with, building a signature identity with paint. I knew it would be something with mummies.”

Michael revealed Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers taught him the importance of taking "risks" in fashion.

He said: “The first time I got a chance to design with Stuart was a learning process. To take the ideas I had and incorporate them into pieces that I love wearing - hoodies, backpacks, stuff of that nature. I thought that was pretty cool.

“One of the biggest things I’ve learnt since our collaboration is that there’s no right way to do it, as long as you’re passionate and care about it. You have to take risks and swings. Sometimes more than not, they pay off.”

Micahel added that the collection - including backpacks and hoodies - can be “mixed and matched with other things that you want to assemble your outfit with. You can just go head-to-toe from the collection.”

Both Michael and Blue model for the line.

'Michael B. Jordan x Coach' is available to shop now.