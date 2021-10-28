Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 helped boost Samsung's revenue in Q3 2021.

The tech giant saw revenue and profits increase by 10 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

The firm shifted more mobile devices with the aforementioned models proving popular, but its lucrative semiconductor division pulled in the most cash.

The South Korean manufacturing conglomerate will now focus on "mainstreaming" foldable smartphones and getting 5G in more budget phones, SamMobile reports.

Meanwhile, one of Samsung's most recent ventures includes teaming up with Harvard University to build a memory chip that can mimic the human brain.

Researchers from both sides published a study that details a novel mechanism that could make the chip possible.

In a paper published in Nature Electronics, researchers think they can achieve this by copying the brain's neuronal connection map with the use of a nanoelectrode array.

The researchers suggest once this has been copied, the nap can then be pasted onto a high-density 3D network of solid-state memory.

Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology fellow Donhee Ham said: "The vision we present is highly ambitious.

"But working toward such a heroic goal will push the boundaries of machine intelligence, neuroscience, and semiconductor technology."