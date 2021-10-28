Prince Jackson was traumatised by the 'Thriller' video the first time he saw it.

The iconic music video was released by his late dad Michael in 1983 and became an instant smash hit, and although the King of Pop was delighted to show the clip to his kids, Prince, now 24, Paris, 23, and Bigi, 19, it didn't spark a positive reaction in his eldest child.

Prince admitted "That was a very traumatic moment for me. It terrified me."

The TV personality - whose mother is nurse Debbie Rowe - told of how he and his legendary dad watched the spooky music video on a theatre screen in their Neverland ranch and the 'Billie Jean' singer further upset his son with a comical warning.

Prince told The Mix: "“After we finished the music video, he said ‘You guys should be careful, you know you can’t be around me when the full moon comes up, because that’s real."

Prince recalled that whenever a full moon would occur Michael - who died from acute Propofol intoxication in 2009 at the age of 50 - would always joke that he was transforming into a zombie just like in the 'Thriller' video.

Meanwhile, Prince's sister, Paris, recently claimed she has been left with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because of the way she and her siblings grew up in the spotlight and were regularly pursued by paparazzi.

She admitted: “I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included. I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD.”