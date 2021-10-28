Timothee Chalamet has confirmed he ran a YouTube channel for modifying Xbox 360 controllers.

A team at the publication Vice and Aric Toler, the lead researcher and trainer at investigative journalism site Bellingcat, were tasked with extensively examining the 'Dune' star's photographs to work out if it was in fact his account.

And now, the 25-year-old Hollywood star has confirmed he is the owner of the "moddedcontroller360" page, which saw him modifying the controllers.

In an interview with YouTuber Nate Hill, Timothee said: “I actually had a YouTube channel people found. It’s youtube.com/moddedcontroller360.”

Aric responded to the confirmation and claimed he had no clue who the 'Lady Bird' star was when he was given the job in 2010 and only worked it out after the story appeared online.

He tweeted: "I had no idea who Timothee Chalamet was until yesterday (I'm going to assume he's Kyle MacLachlan's son), but helped Vice figure out if he ran a YouTube channel for modded Xbox controllers in 2010."