Snoop Dogg has let slip that Dr. Dre is working on music for 'Grand Theft Auto 6'.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper - who shot to fame after appearing on Dre's debut solo single, 'Deep Cover', in 1992 - is set to perform at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with the hip-hop mogul.

And in a recent interview, the 50-year-old rapper claimed that the Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics CEO has been working on new material for the Rockstar Games title.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Snoop spilled: “I do know he’s making great f***ing music.

"And some of his music is connected to the 'GTA' game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the 'GTA' video game.”

The news comes after an 80s electro-synth artist claimed in a since-deleted tweet last year that Rockstar Games had been reaching out to various artists to feature their work on the 'Grand Theft Auto VI' soundtrack.

Prior to that, a 'GTA' leaker - who previously predicted a number of 'GTA Online' updates - also claimed that the sixth game would be taking players back to Vice City for the first time since the 2006 PlayStation 2 title, 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City'.

In a detailed Reddit post, user markothemexicam also claimed 'GTA VI' will be set in an "unspecified" time period, and said the game will have unique weather systems that will actually affect NPCs, including "random lightning strikes".

It is believed an announcement from Rockstar will come this year.