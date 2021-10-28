Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).
The 18-year-old singer has landed seven nods in the shortlists for this year's ceremony, followed closely behind by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who are all up for five awards.
Olivia is nominated in the Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year categories, while 'Drivers License' is up for Favorite Trending Song, Music Video, and Pop Song, and her song 'Sour' is shortlisted for Favorite Pop Album, putting her in with a good chance of breaking the record for most wins for a first-time nominee, which is currently held by Justin Bieber and Olivia Newton-John with four each.
Olivia will contest the Artist of the Year Awards against The Weeknd, last year's winner Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Drake.
Taylor and Ariana will also compete for Female Pop Artist against Olivia, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa, while the Male Pop Artist will see Justin Bieber attempt to take the accolade for the second year in a row if he can beat off competition from The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Drake, and Lil Nas X.
The Weeknd is also up for Favorite Male R&B Artist, as well Favorite Music Video and Pop Song for 'Save Your Tears' and Favorite Latin Song for 'Hawai', his collaboration with Maluma.
Taylor currently holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 32, so will be hoping to add to her total again at the ceremony, at which her record 'evermore' is also up for Favorite Pop Album.
The fan-voted awards show is set to air from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on ABC on 21 November.
American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021 selected list of nominations:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - ‘Mood’
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - ‘DÁKITI’
Chris Brown & Young Thug - ‘Go Crazy’
Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - ‘Peaches’
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG:
Erica Banks - ‘Buss It’
Måneskin - ‘Beggin'‘
Megan Thee Stallion - ‘Body’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘drivers license’
Popp Hunna - ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - ‘Leave The Door Open’
Cardi B - ‘Up’
Lil Nas X - ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd - ‘Save Your Tears’
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP:
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM:
Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’
Dua Lipa - ‘Future Nostalgia’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘SOUR’
Taylor Swift – ‘evermore’
The Kid LAROI – ‘F— LOVE’
FAVORITE POP SONG:
BTS - ‘Butter’
Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’
Dua Lipa - ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST:
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST:
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST:
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST:
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST:
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST:
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST:
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto