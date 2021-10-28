Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

The 18-year-old singer has landed seven nods in the shortlists for this year's ceremony, followed closely behind by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who are all up for five awards.

Olivia is nominated in the Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year categories, while 'Drivers License' is up for Favorite Trending Song, Music Video, and Pop Song, and her song 'Sour' is shortlisted for Favorite Pop Album, putting her in with a good chance of breaking the record for most wins for a first-time nominee, which is currently held by Justin Bieber and Olivia Newton-John with four each.

Olivia will contest the Artist of the Year Awards against The Weeknd, last year's winner Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Drake.

Taylor and Ariana will also compete for Female Pop Artist against Olivia, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa, while the Male Pop Artist will see Justin Bieber attempt to take the accolade for the second year in a row if he can beat off competition from The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Drake, and Lil Nas X.

The Weeknd is also up for Favorite Male R&B Artist, as well Favorite Music Video and Pop Song for 'Save Your Tears' and Favorite Latin Song for 'Hawai', his collaboration with Maluma.

Taylor currently holds the record for most AMA wins of all time with 32, so will be hoping to add to her total again at the ceremony, at which her record 'evermore' is also up for Favorite Pop Album.

The fan-voted awards show is set to air from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on ABC on 21 November.

American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021 selected list of nominations:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - ‘Mood’

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - ‘DÁKITI’

Chris Brown & Young Thug - ‘Go Crazy’

Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - ‘Peaches’

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG:

Erica Banks - ‘Buss It’

Måneskin - ‘Beggin'‘

Megan Thee Stallion - ‘Body’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘drivers license’

Popp Hunna - ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - ‘Leave The Door Open’

Cardi B - ‘Up’

Lil Nas X - ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd - ‘Save Your Tears’

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP:

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM:

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa - ‘Future Nostalgia’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘SOUR’

Taylor Swift – ‘evermore’

The Kid LAROI – ‘F— LOVE’

FAVORITE POP SONG:

BTS - ‘Butter’

Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’

Dua Lipa - ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST:

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST:

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST:

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST:

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST:

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST:

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST:

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto