Drew Barrymore and her daughter cried after receiving a ‘Halloween miracle.”

The ‘Never Been Kissed’ star - who has Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - thought her eldest child was in for a "life lesson" when they were unable to lift the huge pumpkin she'd chosen, only for the pair to be left stunned when a kind stranger bought the giant vegetable for them and helped them transport it.

Speaking on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, she said: "This guy, weirdly, got us a pumpkin at this pumpkin patch and we couldn't carry it.

"I had this whole life lesson with Olive about letting it go. We couldn't carry it, you gotta make your peace with it. And she really did. And then we got to the checkout stand and this guy wheel-barreled it up and we both started crying.

"She had, like, learned to love and let go. And then I started crying, and then we were like, 'It's a Halloween miracle.' "

The 46-year-old actress admitted it was a "religious moment" for her.

She added: "And then he had this beautiful, like, Jesus around his neck, and I was starting to have a religious moment. And I was like, 'Thank you so much.’”

However, Drew was conflicted about imparting a lesson onto her daughter or honouring the kindness of a stranger.

She continued: "So, I'm like, paralysed as a parent, not knowing how to handle the situation. I want to make it OK for him. I want her to learn her lesson. And then also, I'm like, 'I got to pay you back. I want to say thank you.' He's like, 'No.' And I'm like, 'Can I get your phone number just so I can pay you back and say'...No, He wanted nothing."

Drew and Olive took the pumpkin home, carved it but were sad to be unable to properly thank the man for his generosity.

She said: "We carved it and we saved all the seeds, and we had this whole ceremony, and I said, 'We can't send him a picture and he didn't want anything in return because he's a saint, literally.' But if he ever hears this story, you really made me and my daughter cry and the pumpkin's beautiful.

“It did make us believe in miracles.”