Rebel Wilson spent her birthday holiday doing her “favourite things in the world.”

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress turned 41 in March but last month enjoyed a belated celebration on a private island in French Polynesia previously owned by the late Marlon Brando, and she was thrilled with the activities her "dear friends" had arranged for their week-long break.

Speaking to Nova 96.9 breakfasts hosts, Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, she revealed: "My dear friends flew us in their jet and then I had a whole week of these activities that were all themed about my favourite things in the world to do.

"(We) played tennis, go to the movies, so we created our own movie cinema there. We had an '80s themed pool party, and it was just awesome."

Rebel’s high school friends and her family attended the pool party along with her Pitch Perfect co-stars like Ana Kendrick and Brittany Snow, and she joked the celebration was just like having a "wedding".

She added: "It was epic, I literally had to pinch myself. It was the most gorgeous, lavish thing.

"But I was like, you know, I'm not married, I haven't had a wedding. So this was kind of like my wedding."

Rebel has shed over 77lbs over the last year and she recently admitted her life has changed "dramatically" as a result.

She shared: "It's changed dramatically. It was better if I was healthier and I wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating.

"It's been good. I went to my doctors and got an early check-up and he's like, 'Oh my god, all your labs and blood work is the best it's ever been. It's kind of remarkable.'"

And the ''Bridesmaids' star revealed that it's taken a lot of hard work to achieve the results she desired.

She said: "I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better. It was hard work.

"After a big, long day of work, we would often shoot like 16-hour days and my feet would get really sore. I would have to kind of lay upside down and put my feet on the couch after a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening.

"I used to suffer a lot from jet lag, but now it's much easier to deal with."