Olivia Rodrigo was given sunglasses, sweets and a shoehorn by President Joe Biden.

The 18-year-old singer admitted it was an "honour" to visit the White House in July to promote the coronaviurs vaccine and she was impressed by the eclectic selection of souvenirs she took home with her afterwards.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: “It was such an honour to go and especially support such an important cause that I feel passionately about and that was amazing.

"He gave [the Ray Bans] to me actually.

“He gave me a few gifts — he gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms and he gave me a shoehorn which was strange. It had the presidential emblem on it — I'm serious, it's in my house."

The 'drivers license' hitmaker admitted she was "nervous" about her visit - because she was worried she'd accidentally break an important piece of history, but thankfully she managed to avoid any mishaps.

She admitted: "The White House is just the coolest place, I was so nervous to go but I walked in there and there's like, all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner at — and all of this crazy stuff and I was scared I was gonna sneeze and break such a priceless artefact.

"It was crazy but I walked out and didn't break anything,"

During her visit in July, Olivia recorded a video as well as gave a speech to help spread the importance of COVID vaccinations.

She said at the time: "I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.

“It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."