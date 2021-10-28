Alec Baldwin is leaning on his family for support after the tragic accident on the set of his new movie, ‘Rust’, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 63-year-old actor was involved in the incident on the set of the Western movie in New Mexico, Santa Fe, last week, when he fired a prop gun that accidentally shot and killed the director of photography, as well as injuring director Joel Souza.

And now, sources have said Alec is “finding comfort” in his family – including his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children, Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, four, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 13 months, and Maria, six months – as he “continues to grieve” over Halyna’s death.

Speaking to People magazine, a source said: "Alec and Hilaria left the city and are laying low with the kids. They do go out occasionally to pick up dinner, but are mostly trying to protect the kids' privacy and just spend quiet time together as a family.

“Alec continues to grieve the last week's tragic events, but has found comfort being surrounded by his loved ones. He is trying to focus his attention as best he can on being present for his wife and kids as he works through the trauma. Alec continues to cooperate with the sheriff's office in their investigation."

Filming on ‘Rust’ has been halted following the tragedy, which is believed to have occurred while Alec was practicing with a prop gun that was identified as “cold” – meaning it did not contain a live round – by assistant director Dave Halls.

No charges have been filed over the incident as of the time of writing, but it was recently reported police had recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set of the movie.

Investigators in New Mexico said a "lead projectile" had been removed from the Joel Souza’s shoulder, which has been entered into evidence along with a further 600 items that were seized from the set including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition.

Presenting their initial findings, Sante Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said: "We suspect there were other live rounds found on set.

"We're going to determine how those got there, why they were there, because they shouldn't have been there."