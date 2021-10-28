Facebook is changing its name to Meta.

The social media giant announced it would be rebranding earlier this month, and on Thursday (28.10.21) it was officially announced during the company’s Connect event that the new name will be Meta.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the centre of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy. To reflect who we are and what we hope to build.”

Zuckerberg said the name had come as he hopes he can build his company to be seen as a “metaverse company” in the future.

The tech mogul already owns the Twitter handle @meta – which is currently a private account – and meta.com, which now redirects to a welcome page on Facebook that outlines the changes.

Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post Thursday that the company’s corporate structure would not be changing, but how it reports financial results will.

He posted: “Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs.

“We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on December 1. Today’s announcement does not affect how we use or share data.”

Facebook’s name change was first announced on October 19, when the company – who also owns Instagram and WhatsApp – said it was trying to shift away from being known as just a social media company.