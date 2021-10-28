Zayn Malik has “adamantly denied striking Yolanda Hadid” as he called for his girlfriend’s mother to work on their family issues “in private”.

The former One Direction star issued a statement about an alleged family dispute that took place between himself and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda just moments before TMZ published an article on the subject on Thursday (28.10.21).

Zayn – who has 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi – gave a statement to TMZ around the same time that the publication posted a report suggesting he had “struck” the reality star and called on Yolanda to “reconsider her false allegations” against him.

He said: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

But in a statement posted on Twitter, the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker said he “agreed not to contest” the claims, which he said stemmed from an “argument” he had with Yolanda when she turned up at his house while Gigi was away.

He wrote: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn went on to say the situation “should be a private matter”, and he’s determined to bring the family back to a “peaceful environment” away from the public eye.

He added: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

TMZ reported in their original article that Yolanda was intending on filing a police report about the alleged altercation, but noted there was nothing filed as of the time of writing.