Lily Collins says being a wife makes her feel “old”.

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with Charlie McDowell early last month, and has said it feels “so nice” to be married, but at the same time it makes her feel old because she sees it as a sign that she’s all grown up.

She said: "It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old.”

Lily and Charlie, 38, got married in an outdoor wooded venue at Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado, and the couple were keen to include their shared British-American heritage into their big day.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star added to Nylon magazine: "It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We're both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into.”

Lily confirmed her marriage in early September, when she shared photos of her big day on social media.

Alongside a snap of them sharing a kiss on their wedding day, Lily wrote: "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell… (sic)"

In another behind-the-scenes snap from their wedding, Charlie was seen lovingly embracing the ‘Love, Rosie’ star.

Lily - who was wearing a white wedding dress and smiling broadly in the photo - captioned the sweet image: "Never been happier… (sic)"

In a separate photo, Lily described their romance as a fairytale that's been turned into her "forever reality".

The actress - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start… (sic)"