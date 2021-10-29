Olivia Munn feels under pressure to be a "good enough mother".

The 41-year-old actress revealed in September that she's expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, and Olivia admits there's a huge amount of pressure that comes with motherhood.

She shared: "That’s what I hear about a lot. Friends being like, 'I’m not a good enough mother.' It’s already hard enough to feel like you are not good enough and that you can’t forgive yourself for things, and the world doesn’t let you forgive yourself for things.

"And no matter how much you grow, progress or change that, even if the world wants to beat you down, it’s actually easier because you’re like. 'I still been beating myself down for this thing I did 15 years ago, 20 years ago.'"

The 'Newsroom' actress - who started dating John earlier this year - has also confessed to struggling with her body image.

Olivia suggested it's not healthy for pregnant women to compare their bodies to those of other women.

She told SiriusXM's 'Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw': "I had a friend of mine, god love her, and she always has the best sense of style, and so when she heard I was pregnant, she reached out and I said, 'I’ve been wanting to talk to you specifically because you have such great style, like I need help with this. It’s just so hard because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless.

"They are wearing the same clothes, just looks a little different and I don’t feel the same way, do you have any advice?' And she literally said, 'You should reach out to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'cause she is pregnant too.' As if that’s what I need.

"Rosie is great and I love Rosie, but that’s what I mean - I don’t have Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s body at all."