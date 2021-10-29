Kim Kardashian West is enlisting James Corden's 'Late Late Show' team to make her family's new series.

The 41-year-old star is creating a new show for streaming service Hulu following the end of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in June, and Kim is said to have "personally" asked production company Fulwell 73 - of which James is a full partner - to work on the new programme.

An insider said: "Kim personally came to Fulwell to ask them to produce their new series.

"She saw how everything James touches seems to turn to gold and knew they needed people with fresh ideas on board, so she reached out.

"Since KUWTK ended, the whole Kardashian family has felt the pressure to do something bigger and better, so there’s a lot riding on the new series. They’re confident they are in safe hands."

But James - who became a full partner in the firm in January 2017 - won't be part of the production team on Kim's hotly-anticipated new series, because he is too busy.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "James isn’t going to be involved in producing the series because he is really busy with everything he has going on, primarily hosting 'The Late Late Show'."

Work is said to have started on the Kardashians' new show, and it is expected to cover Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

As well as co-producing 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' alongside CBS, Fulwell 73 - which was set up in 2005 by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner - also worked on the recent 'Friends' reunion special, and a 'Cinderella' remake for Netflix which starred Camila Cabello.

And Kim and co will be in good company with the firm as Fulwell 73 have previously made shows with the likes of Justin Bieber, Robbie Williams, Jimmy Carr, One Direction, Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall.