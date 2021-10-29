Nvidia is being investigated by the European Commission over its acquisition of design-chip company, Arm.

The American technology company bought out the British-based firm for £29 billion ($40 billion) in September, but regulators are concerned Nvidia could be planning to restrict access to Arm's technology, which powers the vast majority of the world's smartphones.

Nvidia has promised it will maintain Arm's open-licensing model, but the European Commission has “serious doubts” about the deal.

According to BBC News, the commission believes the deal could result in less choice, reduced innovation, and higher prices for customers.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said: "Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by Nvidia could lead to restricted or degraded access to Arm's IP [intellectual property], with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used.”

Nvidia are remaining hopeful they can address the issues with the commission, and will move to complete the acquisition once the investigation has concluded.

A representative for the firm said: "We look forward to the opportunity to address their initial concerns and continue demonstrating that the transaction will help to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation, including in the [European Union].”

The commission has until 15 March 2022 to decide whether to clear the deal.