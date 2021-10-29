Paddy McGuinness shared a topless kiss with Prince Harry on a drunken night out.

The ‘Top Gear’ host had a rowdy night out with the Duke of Sussex - who now has two children, Archie, two, and Lili, four months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - at a 2016 party for the charity sporting tournament Soccer Aid which saw the 37-year-old royal take off the presenter's shirt before they shared a smooch.

Paddy wrote in his new autobiography ‘My Lifey’, in an extract shared in The Sun newspaper: “To say we were dancing close was an understatement — our chests were touching. He asked me again if I could send him to Fernando’s.

“He then proceeded to take my shirt off. So now I’m topless, a bottle of beer in each hand, dancing with Prince Harry.”

Harry then "disappeared" after the dance off, only to return with strong Jagerbomb drinks and beginning their battle again - with a surprising ending.

Paddy recalled: “We finished dancing and while everyone was cheering, we embraced and he gave me a smacker on the lips.”

Immediately after the smooch, Harry left Jak's nightclub in Chelsea, west London - where he'd been invited by his friend Jack Whitehall - leaving Soccer Aid players including One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan and footballers Jamie Carragher, Ronaldinho and Cafu stunned.

But they all agreed the prince was an "absolute legend".

And the following day, Harry texted the 'Jungle Cruise' actor to thank the stars for a great night, and to enquire after Paddy's hangover.

Harry recently spoke of how he turned to partying to "mask" the pain he felt in his late 20s, even when he wasn't enjoying himself any more.

He said: "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.

"But I slowly became aware that, okay, I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."