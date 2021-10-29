Lucy Boynton lost half her eyelashes when she walked into a ceiling fan.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actress is getting "really paranoid" that she should do more to take care of her enviable eyelashes and eyebrows because she doesn't do anything for maintenance at the moment but she also feels really lucky that they grew back quickly after her accident.

She said: "My dad takes all the credit for them. I got a combination of his long lashes and my mom's really dark eyelashes and brows - I'm very lucky.

"I actually don't do anything to care for them, and I'm starting to get really paranoid that I should. I actually walked into a ceiling fan at the end of last year and half of them ripped out, but thankfully, they've very quickly grown back to my huge relief."

The 27-year-old beauty admitted she "shouldn't have hair left" now because she has dyed it so many times, but she's learned to use the right products to still keep her locks in good condition.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: "Mark Selley at Nicky Clarke in London for the blonde-blonde. He's just brilliant. He also does all my hair colour for my projects. I'm surrounded by very talented people and very lucky!

"I guess the short hair lends itself to preserving that kind of blonde as well. Mark is amazing. I mean, I probably shouldn't have hair left with the amount that I've had to dye it. I met him because for a film I was doing, I had to go from black hair to blonde hair in one day, and he managed to do it in a way that I actually still left with shiny hair.

"I use Olaplex No.3 - that has really saved my hair - and the Christophe Robin Baby Blonde blue hair mask has been great. A lot of those purple shampoos can end up leaving your scalp a bit lilac, which is also kind of fun but not always the desired look. The Christophe Robin one you can leave on for, like, ages and it doesn't do that; it just takes out all the kind of warmth. I really love that icy-blonde look."