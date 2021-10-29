PlayStation 5 owners can now stream Apple Music while playing games.

The latest model from Sony’s line of games consoles has supported Spotify for music streaming while gaming since it was released, and it has now been confirmed users with Apple Music subscriptions can also listen to their favourite songs through their console.

According to a PlayStation blog, Apple Music subscribers can also now use the PS5 to find and watch music videos from the music platform’s vast library.

The blog post states: “Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music.”

The confirmation of Apple Music’s arrival on PlayStation 5 consoles comes after it was rumoured for several weeks.

Earlier this month, a Reddit user posted a picture of Apple Music appearing in the PlayStation 5’s music menu, but they claimed the system wouldn’t let them download the app and instead showed an error message reading: “This app is playable only on PS4.”

According to Eurogamer, the message is a standard error message when an app isn’t available.

Eurogamer said it was also able to see the Apple Music option when making a new US account, but other gamers have said they don’t see the option when going through the process themselves.