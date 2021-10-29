Twitter will let Twitter Blue subscribers try out new features early.

The tech giant regularly tests out new features for its platform ahead of a general rollout, and it has now been confirmed those who subscribe to Twitter Blue – which is Twitter’s new paid version of the platform – will have the option of being among the very first people to try out features as they’re released.

The company said this week that subscribers will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner, and there’s already some new content that Twitter Blue subscribers can access.

In a tweet posted by the Twitter Blue account, it was announced subscribers with iOS devices can access pinned conversations – which allow you to pin DM conversations to the top of the list – and those on desktop versions of the site can try out posting and accessing longer videos.

However, the feature isn’t available to everyone, as the Twitter account noted: “Currently, Labs is only available to subscribers in Canada and Australia, with more countries coming soon. Love what you see, and ready for more? Tell us what you think!”

Twitter Blue is gearing up to be rolled out in more territories soon, and the company says on its website that Blue will be available in additional regions and on Android and the web “in the near future.”