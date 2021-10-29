Regina King has cemented her place in Hollywood history by leaving her hand and footprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress has been trying to "play it cool" when it came to receiving the honour but admitted she was gripped with "butterflies" of excitement before the ceremony took place on Thursday (28.10.21).

She said: "I’m still taking it all in … I’ve been playing it cool the week coming up to this … but as I woke up and we got closer and closer, I got those butterflies in my stomach."

The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actress admitted it is "surreal" to know she'll always be a part of Hollywood history.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she added: “I’m going to be forever in this space that I’ve known forever at a place where all the greats have made their mark."

Regina etched the words "There's no place like home" into the cement, but was quick to point out they are not related to the famous line from the Judy Garland film 'The Wizard of Oz', seeming to hint it was a tribute to the first line of the '227' theme song.

She said: "It means so much. A lot of people are going to see this and they are going to think it’s from ‘Wizard of Oz’, but it’s from my early days.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay honoured Regina during the ceremony.

She said:“It’s a spectacle to see the strength of your connection, your caring, your creativity and your desire for community is a wonder, and it was a pleasure to be in your orbit. Your talent knows no bounds. “

TCL Chinese Theatre - formerly known as Grauman's Chinese Theatre - is part of the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been recognising renowned performers since the 1920s.