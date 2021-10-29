Harry and Izzy Judd don't want any more children.

The couple welcomed their third child, son Lockie, into the world earlier this month and the McFly drummer - who also has Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit with his spouse - explained his wife doesn't want to go through carrying another baby because her pregnancy was so "torturous" this time around.

He said: "I don’t think so. Izzy had a torrid time throughout this pregnancy and she said she just felt ill for the entire nine months and it was pretty torturous.

“So as soon as Lockie was born, she was like, ‘Thank God that’s over’. She said she doesn’t think she could go through that again.

"You take all the lovely bits of having children, but I don’t think we could take the fourth load of difficult bits.

“It’s nice to be a family of five. It’s certainly a choice you make – some people think we’re mad, but it feels good.”

But the 35-year-old musician is "squeamish" about the idea of having a vasectomy to ensure he can't father any more kids.

Asked about the possibility of undergoing to the procedure, he laughed to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I can’t believe I’m at an age where I’m talking about that. I’ve heard about the procedure and I’m a bit squeamish about it – I’m not sure I’m down for that.”

Meanwhile, the 'All About You' hitmaker admitted he considered pursuing a career in cricket but doesn't think he was disciplined enough as a teenager to be a professional sportsperson.

He said: “There was a year where I thought I could do cricket because I had a very successful year as a young cricketer. But I don’t think I was mature enough to give what is expected of a young professional, so it’s just as well I got into a band which doesn’t require you to behave very professionally!”