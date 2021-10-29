Eugene Levy and his wife stunned their daughter by singing at her wedding.

The 'American Pie' actor, 74, and his wife Deborah Divine took to the microphone during Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge's recent nuptials to perform 'Love and Happiness' following the speeches.

Eugene's son and 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy admitted he was nervous about giving a speech after other family members, only for his fears to prove unfounded - but then they were all blown out of the water by the surprise musical performance.

Dan said: "My sister and brother-in-law did their speeches at the beginning of the night and absolutely crushed. Like could not have done better. And then I thought, ‘well, should I have just led?’ Because I don’t know if this is going to be any good. So I gave my speech. Went fine. It was fine."

Recalling how his mom and dad then walked on stage, he quipped: "Suddenly, my speech was just absolute s***!"

The award-winning writer told how the performance was a "complete surprise" but went down a roaring success.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live!' he said: 'It was the sweetest! They sang Emmy Lou Harris‘s song 'Love and Happiness'. It was a complete surprise and it just brought the house down. My mom, who’s very, sort of, doesn’t like the spotlight, absolutely nailed it. It was so nice."

Dan also revealed that he was on setlist duty for the wedding, humorously telling of "thrilling" dances with his relatives.

He joked: "I was the DJ. There's nothing quite as thrilling as dancing with your aunts to Olivia Rodrigo!"

In the same interview, Dan opened up about how he is not a fan of the famous "Ew, David" catchphrase from 'Schitt's Creek.'

He said: "Ew is not necessarily something you want screamed at in real life."