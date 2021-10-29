PlayStation has created a new label for its PC gaming operation.

The Sony-owned firm has decided to make the switch for its PC games, with consumers observing that the publisher's name has changed from PlayStation Mobile to PlayStation PC LLC.

The PlayStation PC name was actually registered in April, according to Corporation Wiki.

However, the subtle change has been portrayed as a strong indication of Sony's new focus.

The tech giant is now seemingly planing to increase its gaming output on PCs - although Sony has so far remained tight-lipped about the speculation.

Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, previously announced that Sony will continue to move PlayStation exclusives to PC.

Speaking to the PlayStation blog, he said: "We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And 'Horizon Zero Dawn' has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.

"But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of 'Days Gone' on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release."