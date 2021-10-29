The new 'Assassin's Creed' game will have "a lot of narrative elements in it".

Ubisoft has teased some new details of 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity', revealing that while it will be "huge", it won't be free to play for gamers.

Looking forward to the new title, Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, said: "It's not going to be a free-to-play [game].

"This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other 'Assassin's Creed' games, all the elements that they love ... right from the start.

"So it's going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past."

Earlier this year, Ubisoft confirmed it was busily working on 'Assassin's Creed Infinity'.

The video game company admitted via its website that it was actively working on the project.

A statement from Ubisoft explained: "Joint production efforts on 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity' will be headed up by Ubisoft Montreal’s Julien Laferriere who has been named senior producer, overseeing production at both studios.

"Laferriere brings along extensive experience with the franchise, having worked on 'Assassin’s Creed' since 2007 before most recently becoming producer on 'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla'.

"Creative leads for 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity' will be a cross-studio collaboration, as well. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking will share leadership as creative directors, overseeing their respective teams at Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal."