PlayStation 5 gamers are now able to stream Apple Music.

The console has supported Spotify for music streaming while gaming since its release - and Apple Music is now set to follow suit, with PlayStation bosses confirming the news via a blog post.

The post reads: "Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music."

Last year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan claimed that the company was eager to create "something bold" with the new console.

Discussing the aesthetics of the console, Jim explained: "With something as bold and as radical as the PlayStation 5, we fully accept that there will be people whose palate doesn't doesn't quite run to it. Obviously we kind of monitor this stuff microscopically and the reaction to the design has been great.

"We just wanted to do something bold, a bit different and more future-facing than consoles have been in the past. I think the reaction vindicates our bold decision."