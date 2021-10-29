Ed Sheeran's house is haunted.

The 'Shivers' hitmaker claimed one of the rooms in the home he shares with wife Cherry and their 14-month-old daughter Lyra was used for people to die in centuries ago and now, whenever he has guests, people avoid that part of the abode.

He said: "I have a house on my property that's haunted. There's a room at the top where there is like a trapdoor in it so people would go up there, die in the bed and then...not like every day but the people that would live there. It's from like the fourteen hundreds and it's definitely haunted. Definitely.

"If people know about it they don't sleep in… It's just the one room. One room at the top. The rest of the house is fine but it's the one room at the top. It's quite freaky.”

Meanwhile, Ed revealed he's already got a new album ready for release but he needs to see how his latest record, '=', does first.

Speaking to Jordan and Perri on KISS Breakfast, he said: "It's not called "Minus" but it's gonna come uh... It depends how well 'Equals' goes to be honest. 'Cause if 'Equals' bombs then you know, the next one will come quite quickly."

And the 'Bad Habits' singer had initially planned to release the other record first, but the mood of the nation changed.

He explained: "'Equals' was meant to be the finale. I'd basically made two records over the last four years and 'Equals' as gonna be the finale and, in all honestly, it got to January. England looked a bit bleak. So, I was gonna put out the other record.

"And then as I was sort of preparing that, England starts opening up. The Euros start happening. Bars are opening. Gigs are happening. It's summer. And I had 'Bad Habits'. And I was like this song exists in the summer and this summer exists in a world where England's opening up and people are feeling happy again. So, I just switched them round.”

Ed will give the exclusive first performance of new song 'Overpass Graffiti' at the virtual KISS Haunted House Party on Sunday (31.10.21).