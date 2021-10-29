Madonna won't let anyone touch her old clothes without wearing rubber gloves.

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker has kept all her iconic outfits from her lengthy career but admitted anyone who wants to see her "archive" must wear the right protection to avoid any of the garments getting damaged.

In a teaser for the upcoming 'Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A' documentary spin-off, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian West asked: "Okay queen Madonna. Do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe? And...can I wear something one day?"

The 63-year-old singer was delighted with the question.

She responded: "That's so cute. I of course have a fashion archive. It's in Brooklyn. You have to wear rubber gloves to touch anything."

Madonna's 'Madame X' documentary was released on Paramount+ earlier this month and it will be followed-up with the 'Madame Xtra' special on 18 November.

The 'Ray of Light' hitmaker previously admitted she felt uncomfortable at the idea of watching the documentary because she hates seeing herself on screen.

Back in 2019, she said: "I've seen bits and pieces from it [the initial documentary] I sort of gag when I watch it, cause I'm like, 'Oh my god, I can't.' It's hard to watch myself do anything. I can't even stand to watch myself in concert, like my last tour."

The 'Madame X' documentary details the 'Like a Virgin' singer's battles she had with hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several of her concerts on her 75-date tour.

And the 'Evita' star previously suggested it might be too X-rated for some platforms and admitted she would be thrilled if it did end up on adult site OnlyFans.

She told fans on Instagram: “You should definitely have had that woman get her t*** out in 'Like A Prayer'.

“I mean if nobody wants to buy this show and we end up on a porn site, it would be good.

“OnlyFans – do they have a format to show a whole show? All right, well that’s something to think about.

“It could make people feel a little bit uncomfortable because art is art, here to disturb the peace.”