Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The former One Direction singer was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and court officials told TMZ he pled no contest to them all, despite one official document stating he submitted a guilty pleas to one charge.

After entering his plea on Wednesday (27.10.21), Zayn was fined but has also been placed on 90 days probation for each count, totalling 360 days and must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme.

According to court documents, Zayn – who has 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi - was at his Pennsylvania home on 29 September when he got into a huge argument with Yolanda.

He allegedly called Yolanda a “f****** Dutch sl**”, ordered her to “stay away from [his] f****** daughter” and bizarrely proclaimed "the f****** sperm that came out of [my] f****** ****”.

Although the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer has denied physical contact, he is accused of having “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain”.

As for the charge he harassed Gigi, Zayn is said to have screamed at her to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house,” with insiders explaining he did so during a phone call to the model in Paris, France, during the incident.

According to the documents, a security guard was on hand but Zayn allegedly tried to fight him and told him to “get the f*** out of my f****** house, copper”.

As part of his sentence, Zayn – who is believed to have split from Gigi in the wake of the row - must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

Following speculation about the altercation, Zayn issued a statement on Thursday (28.10.21), in which he claimed he had decided to “not contest” the claims in order to keep his life as private as possible.

He wrote on Twitter: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn went on to say the situation “should be a private matter”, and he’s determined to bring the family back to a “peaceful environment” away from the public eye.

He added: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Gigi released her own brief statement, insisting her daughter came first.

Her spokesperson said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."