Kris Jenner thinks daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are “made for each other.”

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ matriarch is delighted her daughter - who has kids Mason, 11, Penelope, nine and Reign, six, from her relationship with Scott Disick - has got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, but she admitted their frequent public displays of affection can be a bit much to be around.

The 65-year-old manager told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: “They’re really made for each other. They really are. They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love. And you let us know that they’re so in love, constantly.

“It’s wild. You feel, you know, like they are only two people in the room. And we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Like I’m looking for a closet to hide and somewhere to go.”

However, Kris concluded that it was just the place that their relationship was in.

She added: "They’re in that stage and it’s really, really special and I’m so excited.”

According to Kris, the 45-year-old drummer - who has two children, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with second wife Shanna Moakler - set up his lavish proposal without any help and on a public beach.

Kris said of the romantic moment:“He was really cute. He did that all on his own.”

And she admitted even the staff at the nearby Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel didn't realise what they were preparing for.

She said: "They thought that they were setting up for something like ‘The Bachelorette’ or something.”

“Yeah I don’t think they thought they were expecting that.”

The news of their engagement was shared on the happy couple’s respective social media profiles. Kourtney and Travis both posted a photo of them kissing in the middle beachfront ring of roses with the caption “forever” on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kourtney posted a picture of herself showing off her sparkler - which Travis had custom made by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz - remarking “I can’t believe this was a week ago."